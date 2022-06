Fast News

Burak Yilmaz inks five-year deal with coaching option as well, Fortuna Sittard says.

Yilmaz will play two seasons and then he will work as a trainer for the next three years. (AA)

Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz has joined Fortuna Sittard on a five-year deal, the Dutch football club confirmed.

"I am really looking forward to my time at Fortuna Sittard. For me, the complete picture was extremely important, something they can and want to offer me in Sittard. But first I want to focus on my period as a player at the club," Yilmaz said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club is ambitious and I want to contribute with my experience in the coming seasons," he added.

Fortuna Sittard said Yilmaz inked the deal which includes a coaching position.

31 goals for Türkiye in 77 caps

Yilmaz previously played for Türkiye's Big Four – Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray.

He moved to Lille and won a French league title and a French Super Cup, scoring 25 goals to go along with 10 assists in 73 matches for Les Dogues.

Yilmaz has 31 goals for Türkiye in 77 caps.

The forward ended his national team career in March after the European Qualifiers playoff semifinal against Portugal.

Source: AA