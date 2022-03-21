Fast News

Türkiye claimed the first spot in the CEV women's cup, while France won the first place in the men's.

A total of 67 players from several countries across Europe participated in the tournament. (AA)

The Turkish women's snow volleyball team has claimed the CEV European Tour title, as France won the men’s cup.

The 4th Snow Volleyball European Tour organised by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) wrapped on Sunday following the final matches at Türkiye’s Erciyes Ski Resort.

The European Cup took place from March 18 to March 20, 2022, at the Tekir Kapi runway of Erciyes.

7 women’s and 11 men’s teams from Belgium, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Switzerland and Türkiye participated in the tournament, with a total of 67 players.

Türkiye claimed the first place in the women’s cup, followed by Hungary and then Italy. France won the men’s cup while Türkiye came in second, followed by Italy.

2022 CEV Kar Voleybolu Avrupa Turu Erciyes Etabı’nda Kupa ve Madalyalar Sahiplerini Buldu.



⛓ https://t.co/AeA10JXPFY pic.twitter.com/EJpV5YeXtV — Türkiye Voleybol Federasyonu (@TVForgtr) March 20, 2022

Türkiye’s worldwide success

Erciyes Inc., the corporation behind the Erciyes Ski Resort, had officially commenced the Snow Volleyball European Tour in Türkiye in 2017.

“Volleyball is a sport that our country has achieved worldwide success in, so we are working to bring all its branches to Türkiye," the Turkish Volleyball Federation’s Deputy Chairman Alper Sedat Aslandas has said.

"We introduced snow volleyball in Türkiye simultaneously with Europe,” he has added, emphasising that the tournament would “once again annunciate the achievements of Türkiye across Europe.”

READ MORE: Türkiye wins CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2021