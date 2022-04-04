Fast News

Turkish athletes Kerem Kamal and Murat Firat have secured gold medals at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships.

Kamal beat his Bulgarian opponent Edmond Armen Nazaryan 5-0 in the Greco-Roman 60 kg final for the gold medal in Hungarian capital Budapest.

Kamal, 22, won his first European title with this victory.

The 24-year-old Firat also secured the gold after beating Krisztian Istvan Vancza of Hungary 3-1 in the Greco-Roman 67 kg final.

