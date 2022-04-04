Turkish athletes Kerem Kamal and Murat Firat secure gold medals at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Hungary.

Turkish athletes Kerem Kamal and Murat Firat have secured gold medals at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships.

Kamal beat his Bulgarian opponent Edmond Armen Nazaryan 5-0 in the Greco-Roman 60 kg final for the gold medal in Hungarian capital Budapest.

Kamal, 22, won his first European title with this victory.

The 24-year-old Firat also secured the gold after beating Krisztian Istvan Vancza of Hungary 3-1 in the Greco-Roman 67 kg final.

