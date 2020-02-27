Fast News

The attack severely wounded Turkish soldiers who were brought to hospitals, says Governor of southeastern Hatay province Rahmi Dogan.

Turkish soldiers at a military observation post in the town of Binnish in Syria’s Idlib province on February 14, 2020. (AFP)

22 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike in northeast Syria on Thursday, a Turkish official said.

Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said other soldiers were severely wounded in the attack by Syrian regime forces and were being treated at hospitals in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called an emergency security meeting in Ankara following the Syrian regime air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by telephone following the attack.

Meanwhile, The Turkish Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 1,709 regime elements in operations in Idlib since February 10, 2020.

They also destroyed a total of 55 tanks, three helicopters, 18 armoured vehicles, 29 howitzers, 21 military vehicles, four Docka anti-aircraft guns, six ammunition depots, and seven mortars in the operations, said the sources on condition of anonymity.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone since then as the ceasefire continues to be violated.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world’s top refugee-hosting country.

Source: AA