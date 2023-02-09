Fast News

Aya was found by rescuers under the earthquake rubble still tied to her dead mother's umbilical cord.

The baby was taken to Ceyhan hospital in northwestern Syria. (Bekir Kasım / AA)

A Syrian baby who was found under the earthquake rubble still tied to her dead mother's umbilical cord has been named Aya.

She who was born under extraordinary circumstances in the town of Jindires, northwestern Syria on Monday morning, when the first earthquake struck.

Her mother was still trapped under the debris when Aya was born.

The baby was rescued from the debris after five hours of search and rescue work by the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) teams in the town.

There were injuries on various parts of her body.

The staff at Ceyhan hospital named her Aya and confirmed she is in good health.

The baby also lost three siblings in the earthquake.

READ MORE: Baby, family of four pulled alive from debris 65 hours after Türkiye quakes

Rescuers in northern Syria are working with basic equipment and desperately need modern technology to find survivors. TRT World's Noor Qormosh was in Idlib countryside earlier today pic.twitter.com/5ABqcB3YvD — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 8, 2023

In Syria, more than 3,150 people died from the earthquake, according to figures compiled by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense.

More than 14,351 people were killed and over 63,794 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southeastern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures released Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE: Live Updates: Türkiye completes SAR in Sanliurfa, Kilis, redirects teams

Source: TRTWorld and agencies