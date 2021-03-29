Fast News

The factory, which was established on a 14,000-square-metre area, will have the capacity to produce five million devices annually and create 2,000 jobs.

Xiaomi has production plants in three other countries in the world. (AA)

China's leading technology company Xiaomi has jointly launched a production facility in Istanbul with supply giant Salcomp.

The firm on Monday announced its plan to open a factory in Turkey with an investment of $30 million in February.

Turkey is the fourth country in the world where the brand has production plants.

Xiaomi, one of China’s biggest technology companies, launches a production facility in Turkey with supply giant Salcomp pic.twitter.com/Zu0CJ0WfQZ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 29, 2021

In a message sent to the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey offers important opportunities for foreign investors due to its dynamic labour force and strategic location.

Turkey is open to demands by foreign investors to build research and development, and design centers within the country, he stressed.

The factory, which was established on a 14,000-square-metre (around 150,700-sq-ft) area, will have the capacity to produce five million devices annually and create 2,000 jobs, he noted.

Source: AA