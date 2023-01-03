Fast News

The man, identified only by his initials MA, was apprehended in a raid in Istanbul during which digital and other materials of Daesh terror group were also seized.

The suspect was transferred to judicial officials and remanded in custody. (AA Archive)

Police in Istanbul have caught a Daesh terror suspect who was preparing to carry out an attack in Türkiye, security forces said.

Security forces found that the man, a foreign national identified only by his initials M.A., shared propaganda on the terror group’s media platforms encouraging acts of terrorism in Türkiye, especially in major tourist spots and crowded areas.

He was apprehended in a raid during which digital and other materials of the terror group were also seized, along with knives that the suspect planned to use in a possible attack.

The suspect was transferred to judicial officials and remanded in custody.

Two more suspects held

Two more Daesh terror suspects were caught by gendarmerie teams in operations in Türkiye’s central Kayseri province.

Both suspects are Syrian nationals who were involved in the terror group’s armed activities in Syria, according to security sources.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group, and the country has since been attacked by the terror organisation several times.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

