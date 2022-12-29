Fast News

Turkish security forces nab Syrian, Iraqi, and Azerbaijani nationals, who were found to be operating on behalf of the terrorist organisation in Syria and Iraq.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group. (AA)

At least 16 foreign nationals have been nabbed in an operation against the Daesh terror group in northwestern Türkiye, a security source said.

Security forces in Bursa province carried out simultaneous operations to nab the suspects, who were found to be operating on behalf of the terrorist organisation in Syria and Iraq, the source said on Thursday.

The suspects are Syrian, Iraqi, and Azerbaijani nationals.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation, and the country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

Source: AA