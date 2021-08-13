Fast News

At least 25 people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu and another two in Sinop, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority says.

Search and Rescue team members evacuate a girl during flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province on August 12, 2021. (Onder Godez/Afad / Reuters)

The death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region has risen to at least 27.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit the northern Black Sea region on Wednesday, leaving 25 people dead in the Kastamonu province, a Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement on Friday said.

Two others died in Sinop province, while one is missing in Bartin province, the agency said.

Search, rescue and relief operations are continuing in the flood-hit areas, the statement said.

Around 112 villages in Kastamonu and 86 villages in Sinop have been left without electricity, adding that a fund of $2.4 million has been allocated for the region.

Over 895 workers in Bartin, 2,333 in Kastamonu, and 1,532 in Sinop are carrying out relief work in the affected areas, according to a previous AFAD statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Kastamonu later on Friday.

Source: AA