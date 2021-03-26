Fast News

Turkish delivery start-up Getir receives $300M new investment, pushing its valuation to $2.6B, says founder Nazim Salur.

Getir founder says it will start operations in Germany, France and the Netherlands in a few of months. (AA)

Turkish start-up Getir offering ultrafast deliveries has become the country's second unicorn fetching a valuation of $2.6 billion.

The company secured $300 million new investment for international expansion, Nazim Salur, its founder said at a virtual news conference on Friday.

Silicon Valley's Sequoia Capital and New York-based Tiger led the latest investment round, Salur said, adding that the company will hold another round by the end of the year.

Salur said "seven of eight funds that previously invested in Getir also joined the capital increase at the new valuation," reported Daily Sabah.

"The company would start operations in Germany, France and the Netherlands in a few of months," Salur announced.

Funding boost

The Istanbul-based company was founded in 2015, allowing users to order a large variety of items at a moment's notice, with only a small mark-up on supermarket prices.

It promises an average delivery time of 10 minutes.

"Like many other e-commerce ventures, Getir enjoyed faster-than-expected growth in 2020 after coronavirus-related lockdowns saw more people turn to online shopping," reported Bloomberg

In January, the company got a further $128 million in funding from the world's leading investors thanks to the company's bold approach to the delivery business and aggressive growth.

The financing, led by existing shareholders Michael Moritz's Crankstart Investments from Silicon Valley and Brazilian Base Partners, included Tiger Global and Goodwater Capital from Silicon Valley as well as Turkish conglomerates Fiba and Esas, and Revo Capital.

Turkey's unicorns

A unicorn is a term employed in the venture capital industry to define a privately held startup company with a value over $1 billion.

Peak Games, which was sold for $1.8 billion to a US-based entertainment giant Zynga in 2020, was the first Turkish unicorn.

This acquisition was a milestone for the country's start-up ecosystem.

