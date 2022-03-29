Fast News

"A prolonged conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” said Turkish President Erdogan, as Kiev and Moscow got closest to a peace deal since the conflict began.

The first leg of the Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia saw significant progress towards a peace deal. (AA)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said “a just peace will have no losers," as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine kicked off in Istanbul.

"As members of the delegations you have taken on a historic responsibility. The whole world is awaiting good news from you," Erdogan told Russian and Ukrainian delegations in the Turkish metropolis on Tuesday.

"We believe that a just peace will have no losers, and a prolonged conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” he added, calling for a cease-fire.

In line with his predictions, the first leg of the two-day Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia made significant progress towards a peace deal.

'Meaningful progress'

At the end of the first day of the Istanbul talks, Moscow pledged to "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kiev.

Negotiators from both sides also said the talks had provided grounds for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan said Ankara had displayed a fair approach protecting rights, laws, sensitivities of both Russian and Ukrainian sides in all international platforms to facilitate a cease-fire.

