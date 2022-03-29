Fast News

The talks led to rapprochement at every stage as significant progress was made toward a meeting between Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy.

Turkish FM Cavusoglu Cavusoglu said he was pleased to see increasing "rapprochement" at "every stage." (AA)

The new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine brokered by Türkiye has achieved the ‘most meaningful progress’ in negotiations.

The first stage of the Istanbul talks saw the "most meaningful progress since start of negotiations," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference as the talks ended on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu said he was pleased to see increasing "rapprochement" at "every stage."

He added that "the top priority is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and pave the way for a permanent political solution."

The fresh round of talks lasted for three hours, and Russian and Ukrainian negotiators later held separate press briefings to inform the world about the outcome.

Negotiators from both sides said enough progress had been made at the talks to resolve the conflict with Russia to enable a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on talks in Istanbul says:



- We have brought negotiating parties of both sides together

- We are pleased to see that there is more conciliation between parties

- Most important issue is to ensure ceasefire pic.twitter.com/utLOSMD83g — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 29, 2022

Russia pledges to reduce military activity

Moscow's negotiators said on Tuesday that Russia would "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kiev, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul.

"Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field... a decision has been made to radically... reduce the military activity in the areas of Kiev and Chernihiv," said Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion" at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also said that Putin could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Briefly. Security guarantees treaty with an enhanced analogue of Article 5 of NATO. Guarantor states (USA, UK, Turkey, France, Germany etc.) legally actively involved in protecting 🇺🇦 from any aggression. Implementation through a referendum & parliaments of the guarantor states. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 29, 2022

Prospect of a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

"The results of today's meeting are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders' level," Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said a meeting between the presidents could be held when a draft of a possible peace treaty is ready and approved.

According to Medinsky, the meeting in Istanbul was "constructive" and the Ukrainian side presented its "comprehensive position" to include in the peace treaty.

Ukraine called for eight countries, including Türkiye, to be guarantors in a possible future peace deal, Ukrainian negotiators said following the peace talks.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation” on February 24. The operation has met international outrage and Western countries have implemented tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies