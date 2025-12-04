Britain and the EU must repair relations damaged by Brexit, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told UK members of the parliament.

Speaking on Thursday in the royal gallery on the second of a three-day state visit, the first by a German head of state in 27 years, Steinmeier said after Brexit people were "disappointed and sometimes unable to understand the decision" and there was "a feeling of uncertainty".

But both sides had decided "not to stay stuck in these feelings", he said, speaking in English.

"Don't Look Back in Anger, as one of the most famous songs by Oasis puts it so well," he told MPs. "If you don't mind my saying so, I think that is typically British. Keep calm and carry on -- look ahead pragmatically, move on."

He returned to the metaphor at the end of speech, describing how the reunion between Liam and Noel Gallagher this year after 16 years apart and their sold-out Oasis tour created "the greatest pop event of the past decade".

"Cool Britannia is alive! Our relations may have changed, but, my dear Britons, our love remains," he said.

"So let us look not to the past, but rather together to the future."

Closer cooperation