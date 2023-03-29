King Charles has spoken of the "enduring value" of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany, saying in his first state visit abroad since ascending the throne last year that he would do all he could to strengthen connections.

The King was greeted with military honours at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate earlier in the day on Wednesday as he began his visit to Germany, part of efforts to reset Britain's relations with Europe after its 2020 departure from the European Union.

"I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations," Charles said in a speech, delivered partly in German, at a state banquet in the German capital hosted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

In his ongoing focus on sustainability, Charles credited German expertise in organic farming as "greatly improving my own farms and soil".

Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth upon her death at 96 in September, had been due to travel first to France, but cancelled that part of the tour due to violent social unrest there.

The fact that Charles had picked European powers France and Germany for his first state visit, even before his coronation in May, was an important "European gesture", said Steinmeier, who greeted Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla in Berlin.

"Today, exactly six years after Britain started its exit from the European Union, we are opening a new chapter in our relations," Steinmeier said.

READ MORE: Large protests in France sink King Charles' first foreign trip as monarch

'Deep our connection'