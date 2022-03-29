Fast News

With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia is increasingly focusing on grinding down Ukraine's military in the east, as fighting enters its 34th day.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said proposals developed at Istanbul talks would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AA)

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Russia, Ukraine hold ‘meaningful’ talks in Istanbul

Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kiev, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul, Moscow's negotiators have said.

"Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field...a decision has been made to radically, by several times reduce the military activity in the areas of Kiev and Chernihiv," Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said.

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion " at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kiev calls for ‘international’ accord to guarantee security

Ukrainian negotiators at conflict talks with Russia in Türkiye have said they are calling for an international agreement under which other countries would serve as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

"We want an international mechanism of security guarantees where guarantor countries will act in a similar way to NATO's article number five - and even more firmly," Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia told reporters after talks with a Russian delegation.

Russian assault on Mariupol a ‘crime against humanity’: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol constituted a "crime against humanity".

"What the Russian troops are doing to Mariupol is a crime against humanity, which is happening in front of the eyes of the whole planet in real time," Zelenskyy told the Danish parliament in a video address.

He accused Russian forces of blowing up shelters despite knowing that civilians were hiding in them.

Russia has achieved main initial goals in Ukraine: Defense chief

Russia has said that it has achieved its main goals for the first stage of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The combat potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been significantly reduced, which allows us to focus our main attention and efforts on achieving the main goal - the liberation of Donbass," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with senior commanders in Moscow.

Shoygu said Ukraine's military had suffered significant losses, while Russia gained air supremacy, almost entirely destroying Ukraine's air defence system.

At least 7 dead, 22 injured in Mykolaiv attack: Zelenskyy

At least seven people have been killed and 22 injured in a Russian strike on a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded and people are still going through the rubble," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Danish parliament.

Ukraine: Talks focusing on security guarantees

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the talks under way with Russia in Istanbul are focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine and hopes of a ceasefire.

Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukrainian media that there are “intensive consultations going on regarding several important issues, the key among those is an agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine." He said that "only with this agreement can we end the war in a way that Ukraine needs.”

He adds that “the second block of issues is a cease-fire so that we could resolve all the humanitarian problems which have piled up and which require urgent resolutions.”

Turkish vessels, aircraft on alert for drifting sea mines: Akar

Türkiye’s mine hunter vessels and maritime patrol aircraft are closely monitoring waters off Turkish coasts in the Black Sea region to detect and defuse drifting sea mines, the country’s defence minister has said.

After a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Hulusi Akar commented on the threat of drifting sea mines suspected to be moving towards Türkiye as well as Bulgaria from the shores of Ukraine.

“Our mine hunter vessels and naval patrolling ships are all vigilant,” he said, adding the detected mines would be eliminated immediately as measures were already taken by the Turkish army.

We've deployed mine-hunting ships and maritime patrol planes to detect and destroy sea mines drifting into our territorial waters – Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar pic.twitter.com/xKZfrhHrvq — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 29, 2022

Russia accuses US, allies of hacking

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the United States and its allies are involved in hacking Russian data and infrastructure.

The ministry said in a statement that “the US and its satellites are undertaking a massive cyber-operation against our country.” It also said the US and other NATO members had trained Ukrainian hackers and blamed what it said was an effort by Ukraine to recruit international hackers.

The ministry said that the attacks include stealing Russians’ personal data, putting pressure on the economy and spreading “fake information” about the Russian military.

UN helps up to 900,000 people in Ukraine

UN aid agencies have managed to help up to 900,000 people in Ukraine so far, but they must be guaranteed safe passage by the concerned parties to be able to do more, a spokesperson has said.

"That's good but it's far from enough," Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a briefing, calling for safe passage for aid workers and convoys.

Separately, Jarno Habicht, the representative for the World Health Organisation in Ukraine, said 72 people had been killed and 40 people injured in 74 attacks on health care facilities so far in the conflict.

Ukraine resumes evacuations after Russian 'provocations'

Ukraine has said it had reopened humanitarian corridors and evacuated civilians from affected regions after a one-day pause over what Kiev called possible Russian "provocations".

"Three humanitarian corridors were agreed for today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

The first corridor will be from the battered city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia using private cars, with Mariupol residents who had made it to Berdyansk also joining, she said. A second corridor will travel from the Russian-occupied town of Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia and the third from Energodar.

Russian strike hits government building

A Russian strike battered the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, the regional governor has said.

The Telegram channel of the regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, showed a gaping hole in the centre of the building.

Kim said most people escaped the building and rescuers were searching for a handful of missing people.

Russia destroys dozens of religious buildings in Ukraine

Ukraine’s military said Russia has destroyed more than 60 religious buildings across the country in just over a month.

In a post, the military said the Orthodox church — the country’s majority religion — was the most affected but that mosques, synagogues, Protestant churches and religious schools were also destroyed.

In a map provided by the military, the destruction appears concentrated around Kiev and in the country’s east.

Bloomberg suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

Bloomberg News has said it suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus.

The financial news company said customers in both Russia and Belarus will be unable to access any of Bloomberg’s financial products including terminals, data licenses, data feeds and electronic trading platforms.

Trading functions for Russian securities were disabled in line with international sanctions, it said. Earlier, Bloomberg suspended the work of its journalists in Russia and removed Russian stocks from its global equity indexes.

Erdogan: Russia, Ukraine both have 'legitimate concerns'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian and Ukrainian delegations due to resume face-to-face talks that "both parties have legitimate concerns."

Türkiye believes a just peace has no losers, prolonged conflict not in anyone's interest, Erdogan said. "As members of the delegations you have taken on a historic responsibility. The whole world is awaiting the good news that will come from you."

Ankara has displayed a fair approach protecting rights, laws, sensitivities of both Russian, Ukrainian sides in all international platforms, Turkish president added.

Türkiye's President Erdogan to Russia-Ukraine negotiators



- We want fair approach that protects rights, laws, sensitivities of both sides

- There's no losers in peace and no need to prolong conflict

- Our foreign minister is at your disposal and I hope you'll soon announce peace pic.twitter.com/nDad5XWD4r — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 29, 2022

Russia still poses significant threat to Kiev: UK

Russia poses significant threat to Kiev through their strike capability even though Ukrainian forces continue localised counter attacks to the north west of the city, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the city, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "However the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control."

Elsewhere, Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganise and reset their forces, it added.

UN chief wants Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire

The United Nations chief has launched an initiative to immediately explore possible arrangements for "a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine" in order to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long Russian offensive.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he asked Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the head of the UN's worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia and Ukraine. He said Griffiths has already made some contacts.

Guterres told reporters he thinks "this is the moment" for the United Nations "to assume the initiative."

Since Russia's assault on Ukraine on February 24, he said there has been a "senseless loss of thousands of lives," displacement of 10 million people, systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure, "and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide."

Russia to restrict entry for nationals from “unfriendly” countries, which include Britain, all EU states, the United States, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand and Japan in response to the West’s sanctions on Russia over its assault on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/lhm5o2vdmo — TRT World (@trtworld) March 29, 2022

Russian tactics in Ukraine 'repeat' of Syria war

Amnesty International has slammed "war crimes" in Ukraine, as the civilian toll continues to rise after Russia's offensive, likening the situation to the Syrian war.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a repetition of what we have seen in Syria," Agnes Callamard, secretary general of the global rights watchdog, told AFP news agency at the launch of the rights group's annual report on the state of human rights in the world.

"We are beyond indiscriminate attacks. We are in the midst of deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure," she said, accusing Russia of turning humanitarian corridors into "death traps". "We see the same thing here, just as Russia did in Syria". Callamard said the rights lobby group's "observation at this point, is a rise in war crimes," she said.

Amnesty's director in Eastern Europe Marie Struthers concurred, telling a separate briefing in Paris that researchers in Ukraine had "documented the use of the same tactics as in Syria and Chechnya," including attacks on civilians and the use of arms prohibited under international law.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies