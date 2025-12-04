Turkish drone giant Baykar's new unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar TB3 and defence firm Aselsan's Albatros-S Kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle (USV) conducted a successful joint operation, demonstrating the power of joint operational capability, the firms have announced.

"The Bayraktar TB3, launched from TCG Anadolu, enabled the long-range command and control of the Aselsan Albatros-S Kamikaze USV," Aselsan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.

The firm said that with the Bayraktar TB3 significantly extending its command-and-control envelope, Aselsan Albatros-S Kamikaze USVs are now poised to become game-changers in naval operations.

"This major advancement was also observed on-site by high-level foreign delegations from across the world," it added.

Military delegations from Italy, the UK, Spain, Japan, and Brazil also attended the screening, which featured important moments.

Related TRT World - Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 drone achieves historic short-deck launch

MAM-T/L and KEMANKES firings on target island

As part of the activity conducted off the coast of Antalya, two Bayraktar TB3 armed UAVs, which took off in salvo from the UAV carrier TCG Anadolu for firing missions, arrived at their mission area.

One of the Bayraktar TB3s carried the MAM-T and MAM-L, nationally developed munitions developed by Roketsan under its wings, and fired them at ground targets on the target island.