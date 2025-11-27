What began as a crisis-driven initiative to overcome military embargoes has evolved into one of Türkiye’s most ambitious technological success stories.

Aselsan, the country’s flagship defence electronics company, is marking its 50th anniversary this month — a milestone that military veterans, engineers and government officials say represents far more than the founding of a corporation.

“It is, in fact, the 50th anniversary of Türkiye’s own information revolution,” says Mesut Hakki Casin, a defence expert and professor of international law and security.

A short film released by Aselsan to commemorate the milestone provides the background of the company’s formation.

The film shows a soldier in Cyprus imagining a future in which Türkiye has achieved full technological autonomy.

The narrative intertwines the soldier’s struggles on the battlefield with Aselsan’s gradual technological ascent, symbolising a 50-year march from foreign dependence to indigenous capability.

The film highlights milestones, including the production of Türkiye’s first national radio, advancements in electronic warfare, and the development of the ‘Steel Dome’ - the country’s layered air-defence architecture.

The soldier’s steady movement across the front line is framed as a metaphor for Aselsan’s journey from a small radio manufacturer to a defence producer with more than 700 advanced products across communications, radar, electro-optics, cybersecurity and unmanned systems.

In service of the nation

Aselsan’s leadership sees the company’s anniversary not only as a commemoration but as a reaffirmation of its mission, driven by the belief that “those who love their homeland the most are those who perform their duty best”.

“For half a century, we have strengthened our heroic armed forces with the advanced technologies we have developed in nearly every field of defence electronics,” Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol tells TRT World.

Citing the company’s presence in 24 countries, he says this is expanding Türkiye’s sphere of influence.

“Aselsan technologies, developed through the ingenuity of Turkish engineers, contribute significantly to our country’s strong and esteemed stature on the global stage.”

Aselsan today ranks as the 43rd-largest defence company in the world, employing more than 13,000 engineers and specialists.

Last year, it recorded between $500 million and $800 million in exports, delivering systems to 80 countries across 15 regions.

Its Ogulbey Technology Campus in Ankara, inaugurated recently, is described as one of the largest defence investments in the history of the Turkish Republic.

A turning point