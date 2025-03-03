The Bayraktar Akinci drone, one of Türkiye's prominent unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), has completed its first flight with Turkish defence giant Aselsan's Murad AESA radar, major defence firm Baykar announced.

"With the successful completion of the first flight of Bayraktar Akinci UCAV with Aselsan Murad AESA radar, another groundbreaking success has been achieved in our defence industry," said Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretariat head Haluk Gorgun said on X on Saturday.

"Now our UAVs have sharper eyes, superior mission capability in all conditions, and game-changing capabilities in the field," he added.

Baykar's Akinci UCAV is one of the biggest high-altitude long-endurance UCAVs in the world and the first of three units of Akincis to enter service in 2021.

It can do operations that are otherwise done by fighter jets. It carries electronic support systems, dual satellite communication systems, air-to-air radar, collision avoidance radar, and synthetic aperture radar, according to Baykar.