TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Akinci UCAV drone completes 1st flight with domestic AESA radar
In collaboration between UCAV producer Baykar and defence giant Aselsan, Türkiye's 1st drone with AESA radar takes off.
Türkiye's Akinci UCAV drone completes 1st flight with domestic AESA radar
Baykar's Akinci UCAV is one of the biggest high-altitude long-endurance UCAVs in the world and the first of three units of Akincis to enter service in 2021. / AA Archive
March 3, 2025

The Bayraktar Akinci drone, one of Türkiye's prominent unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), has completed its first flight with Turkish defence giant Aselsan's Murad AESA radar, major defence firm Baykar announced.

"With the successful completion of the first flight of Bayraktar Akinci UCAV with Aselsan Murad AESA radar, another groundbreaking success has been achieved in our defence industry," said Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretariat head Haluk Gorgun said on X on Saturday.

"Now our UAVs have sharper eyes, superior mission capability in all conditions, and game-changing capabilities in the field," he added.

Baykar's Akinci UCAV is one of the biggest high-altitude long-endurance UCAVs in the world and the first of three units of Akincis to enter service in 2021.

It can do operations that are otherwise done by fighter jets. It carries electronic support systems, dual satellite communication systems, air-to-air radar, collision avoidance radar, and synthetic aperture radar, according to Baykar.

Recommended

Operational superiority

It can also be used in air-to-ground and air-to-air attack missions as well.

In order to counter the rapidly changing and evolving target set of the warfare environment, today's combat aircraft are equipped with radar with AESA technology.

Murad 100-A radar has been developed as a state-of-the-art multifunctional fire control radar with agile electronic beam steering capability and simultaneous air-to-air/air-ground engagement capabilities thanks to its AESA architecture.

Considering the growing role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield, the Murad 100-A radar, which can be integrated into both fighter jet aircraft and UAVs, is indispensable for all aircraft to ensure operational superiority in air warfare.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit