With the unveiling of the ‘Steel Dome’ missile defence system, Türkiye has embarked on a bold trajectory—melding decades of military tradition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and self-reliance.
The result is a sophisticated multi-layered air defence architecture designed to neutralise evolving threats – from kamikaze drones to hypersonic missiles – while signalling a strategic leap in defence self-reliance.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has put the achievement in the context of Türkiye’s global standing, saying that the Steel Dome – Celik Kubbe in Turkish – “will instil confidence in friends and fear in enemies”.
For defence experts, the air defence system is more than just an array of missiles and radar systems.
Cihat Yayci, a retired Rear Admiral and current professor at Topkapi University, describes the Steel Dome as a big “technological leap” for Türkiye’s defence capabilities.
“Detection, identification, and destruction—layer upon layer,” adds Yayci, the principal architect of the Blue Homeland doctrine.
How it works
Detailing the roles of each defensive tier, experts say that the Korkut systems operate at low altitudes, providing the first line of defence against drones and short-range threats.
Hisar-A+ and Hisar-O+ handle short-to-mid-range missile swarms. While Siper counteracts long-range and hypersonic threats, Ihtar executes electronic countermeasures against mini-UAVs.
Sahin and Gurz employ kinetic interdiction — a cutting-edge military technology — to neutralise immediate dangers.
At the heart of it all is Hakim, the AI-enabled decision hub, which directs the radars, guides the weapons based on radar input, tracks which targets have been destroyed, and passes on data to other radars and weapon systems, ensuring continuity until every threat is neutralised.
The Steel Dome also plays a central role in the Blue Homeland maritime security doctrine.
“By deploying vertical launch systems on I-class frigates, we extend our defensive reach into the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Black seas,” says professor Mesut Hakki Casin, an expert in international law and security.
This will enable the country to intercept threats far from home shores before they become imminent crises.
“This is a revolution in Turkish air defence history,” Casin tells TRT World.
“With satellites, AWACS aircraft, UAV reconnaissance, naval platforms, and layered missile networks, Türkiye now can intercept threats before they even enter our skies.”
Why Steel Dome matters
Reflecting on the roots of Türkiye’s air defence evolution, Prof Casin frames the Steel Dome within a historic continuum.
“In the Cold War era, NATO and the Warsaw Pact prioritised protection against nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles. As a NATO member, Türkiye deployed Nike Hercules missiles to defend Istanbul and the Marmara region, Rapier air defence missiles for strategic sites, American Hawk systems, and Stinger point-defence missiles.”
Yet, as Casin emphasises, the landscape shifted profoundly after the Gulf War.
“When the US-led coalition established absolute air superiority, Iraq’s radar and defence networks collapsed in just six days. Pilots, tanks, and ground forces were effectively blinded and deafened. From that war,” he notes, “militaries worldwide learned a critical truth: without effective radar and layered defences, even the strongest armies become vulnerable.”
In the decades that followed, Türkiye faced a new and complex threat profile.
Precise cruise missiles, suicidal UAVs, and hypersonic projectiles—capable of Mach 7 speed and near-undetectable by traditional radars—forced a comprehensive strategic reevaluation.
“These emerging technologies exposed critical gaps in NATO’s collective air defence umbrella,” Casin says. “Our strategy had to integrate multi-layered interception systems, advanced radar networks, and AI-powered decision-making.”
The geopolitical impetus for Türkiye’s autonomous programme was further driven by Western limitations.
Frustrated by repeated denials of US Patriot system requests, Ankara turned to Russia’s S-400 system. “The S-400 remains one of the most advanced air defence systems in the world,” Casin says, but adds that acquiring it also led to an unanticipated cost: removal from the US F-35 jet programme.
“This underscored the critical need for domestic production. Relying on foreign suppliers left us vulnerable to embargoes. We needed to control our own defence destiny.”
Under President Erdogan’s directive, Türkiye initiated an ambitious domestic defence campaign, pulling together the capabilities of homegrown defence firms such as Aselsan, Roketsan, Havelsan, Tubitak Sage, and MKE.
Türkiye’s path towards defence dominance further accelerated with the establishment of the Research and Development Center in August 2020, backed by a $1.5 billion investment in missile and countermeasure technologies.
Now with Steel Dome, Türkiye enters the elite circle of global air defence powers. Yet unlike many, Türkiye’s system is domestically developed, costs one-tenth as much as comparable Western solutions, and removes the risk of foreign dependency or strategic choke points.
As Professor Yayci says, “This is not just a set of independent weapons, it is a living, breathing ecosystem where radars, missiles, sensors, and AI-based decision systems act in harmony.”
“A single radar cannot defend a nation, nor can a single missile. But when everything is integrated intelligently, you create a shield of steel—a defence network that protects Türkiye from every altitude and every direction.”