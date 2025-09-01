BIZTECH
1 min read
Five Turkish defence companies make global top 100 this year
Aselsan ranks 43rd, TAI 47th, Roketsan 71st, Asfat 78th and MKE 80th in Defence News' Top 100 list.
Five Turkish defence companies make global top 100 this year
The top 10 companies on the list included six from the US, two from China, and one each from the UK and France. / AA
September 1, 2025

Five of Türkiye's defence companies were a part of the global top 100 most valuable defence firms list in 2025, according to Defence News' Top 100 list.

Aselsan was the most valued Turkish defence firm in the list, ranking 43rd with $3.54 billion in defence revenue.

Meanwhile, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) ranked 47th, Roketsan 71st, Asfat 78th, and MKE 80th.

TAI climbed three steps compared to the previous year's list, ASFAT soared 16 steps, while MKE rose four.

Meanwhile, the top 10 companies on the list included six from the US, two from China, and one each from the UK and France.

Recommended

Lockheed Martin maintained its top spot with $68.39 billion in defence revenue, followed by RTX and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

Northrop Grumman ranked fourth and General Dynamics fifth, while BAE Systems ranked sixth.

Boeing ranked seventh, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited eighth, L3Harris Technologies ninth, and Thales tenth.

The list included 48 companies from the US, six from the UK, five each from Türkiye, France, and China, four from Germany, and three each from South Korea and Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded