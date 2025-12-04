French President Emmanuel Macron has warned European leaders that the US could betray Ukraine in negotiations with Russia, German media reported.

Der Spiegel news magazine based its report on a leaked transcript of a Monday phone call among European leaders discussing US President Donald Trump's diplomatic push to end the war.

"There is a possibility that the US could betray Ukraine on the question of territory, without clarity on security guarantees," Macron said during the call, according to the English-language transcript obtained by the magazine on Thursday.

There is a "great danger" for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he reportedly warned.

French presidency denies report

Several participants confirmed to Der Spiegel that the conversation took place.

Two participants said the content was accurately represented, though they declined to confirm specific quotes, citing the confidential nature of the call.

The French presidency, however, disputed the report, saying Macron did not use those words.

"The president did not express himself in these terms," the Elysee Palace said when asked about the report.