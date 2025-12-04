WORLD
France warned Ukraine of US betrayal in peace talks: report
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly also expressed uneasiness over the Trump administration and told Zelenskyy to be "extremely careful."
Macron reportedly says there is a "great danger" for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. / AP
December 4, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned European leaders that the US could betray Ukraine in negotiations with Russia, German media reported.

Der Spiegel news magazine based its report on a leaked transcript of a Monday phone call among European leaders discussing US President Donald Trump's diplomatic push to end the war.

"There is a possibility that the US could betray Ukraine on the question of territory, without clarity on security guarantees," Macron said during the call, according to the English-language transcript obtained by the magazine on Thursday.

There is a "great danger" for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he reportedly warned.

French presidency denies report

Several participants confirmed to Der Spiegel that the conversation took place.

Two participants said the content was accurately represented, though they declined to confirm specific quotes, citing the confidential nature of the call.

The French presidency, however, disputed the report, saying Macron did not use those words.

"The president did not express himself in these terms," the Elysee Palace said when asked about the report.

The office declined to provide details about what Macron actually said.

US envoys

Der Spiegel claimed that during the phone call, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also expressed uneasiness over the Trump administration and told Zelenskyy that he must be "extremely careful" in the coming days.

"They are playing games, both with you and with us," Merz reportedly said, apparently referring to the two US envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who are said to have drafted the 28-point plan with their Russian counterparts.

The initial plan included controversial elements such as Ukraine surrendering additional territory to Russia, limiting its military size, and formally abandoning its bid to join NATO.

Several aspects of the plan were revised after talks between US, Ukrainian, and European diplomats in Geneva late last month.

On Tuesday, US special envoy Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Kushner held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a revised plan to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

