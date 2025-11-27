France will introduce a voluntary military service of 10 months beginning next year, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, in the face of what it views as a growing threat posed by Russia.

Almost three decades after France scrapped conscription, the head of state said young adults who wished to could sign up for a 10-month military service.

"A new national service will be introduced, gradually starting next summer," he said during a speech to troops in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset in southeastern France.

But he said volunteers, mostly aged 18 to 19, would be deployed "only on national soil".

The announcement comes more than three and a half years into the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, with Macron and other French officials warning that Moscow risks not stopping at Ukraine's borders.

"In the event of a major crisis, parliament may authorise calling upon individuals beyond just volunteers," Macron added, and military "service would become mandatory".

"But aside from this exceptional case, this national service is a service of volunteers then selected to meet the needs of our armed forces."

France's top general, armed forces chief of staff Fabien Mandon, sparked uproar at home last week by warning that France must be ready "to lose its children", adding that Russia is "preparing for a confrontation by 2030 with our countries".

He said it was inspired by fellow European countries.

"At a time when all our European allies are making progress in the face of a threat that affects us all, France cannot remain idle," he said.

The new scheme would include 3,000 volunteers from the summer next year, then increase gradually so as to incorporate 10,000 young people into the army by 2030 and 50,000 by 2035, Macron said.

The large majority would be men and women aged 18 and 19, while the rest would be aged up to 25 and would have specific qualifications.