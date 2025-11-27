The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine must be established before any talks can take place regarding a potential Turkish contribution to an international reassurance force.
“Wherever there is a need for peace, security, and stability, the Turkish Armed Forces are the first to come to mind. This is the clearest indication of the TAF’s capabilities, effectiveness, deterrence, and respected standing,” the ministry said about claims that Turkish troops could be sent to Ukraine as part of a multinational peace mission.
“First and foremost, a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine must be established. Following that, a mission framework with a clearly defined mandate must be set, and the extent to which each country will contribute must be determined. The Turkish Armed Forces are ready to support any initiative that will bring security and stability to our region,” it added.
The statement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday suggested that a future reassurance force could include French, British, and Turkish soldiers.
Ankara, which has maintained balanced relations with both Moscow and Kiev since the start of the war, has said it is open to discussing such a deployment but only if the mission’s objectives and parameters are clearly defined.
European involvement
European governments have raised strong concerns over the original 28-point Ukraine peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, arguing that it required sweeping territorial and military concessions from Ukraine and risked pushing Kiev towards capitulation.
After pressure from European allies and negotiations in Geneva between US and Ukrainian officials, the plan was reportedly revised.
As the process evolved, European actors inserted themselves more directly into the negotiations.
The UK, France and Germany drafted a counter-proposal stressing that any settlement must safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty, avoid automatic territorial concessions, preserve its defence capacity and ensure European involvement in shaping future security arrangements.
Amid Western proposals, Ankara reiterated that its position remains unchanged, saying no talks on troop deployment can proceed without a ceasefire, a clearly defined mandate and a clear division of responsibilities among participating states.
The ministry added that Türkiye would assess any initiative aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability only once these prerequisites are fully met.