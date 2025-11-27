The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine must be established before any talks can take place regarding a potential Turkish contribution to an international reassurance force.

“Wherever there is a need for peace, security, and stability, the Turkish Armed Forces are the first to come to mind. This is the clearest indication of the TAF’s capabilities, effectiveness, deterrence, and respected standing,” the ministry said about claims that Turkish troops could be sent to Ukraine as part of a multinational peace mission.

“First and foremost, a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine must be established. Following that, a mission framework with a clearly defined mandate must be set, and the extent to which each country will contribute must be determined. The Turkish Armed Forces are ready to support any initiative that will bring security and stability to our region,” it added.

The statement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday suggested that a future reassurance force could include French, British, and Turkish soldiers.

Ankara, which has maintained balanced relations with both Moscow and Kiev since the start of the war, has said it is open to discussing such a deployment but only if the mission’s objectives and parameters are clearly defined.

Related TRT World - Türkiye continues to strive for durable peace between Russia and Ukraine: Erdogan to Putin

European involvement