TÜRKİYE
Türkiye continues to strive for durable peace between Russia and Ukraine: Erdogan to Putin
Turkish President Erdogan underlines that Ankara is ready to contribute to diplomatic initiatives that would facilitate direct contact between the parties.
Erdogan says Türkiye is ready to back diplomatic efforts enabling direct contacts. File photo / AA
November 24, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that Ankara would continue its efforts to help ensure that the Russia-Ukraine war ends with a just and lasting peace.

In a phone call on Monday, Erdogan and Putin discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan underlined that Ankara is ready to contribute to diplomatic initiatives that would facilitate direct contact between the parties and pave the way for a lasting peace.

Speaking to the press on the margins of the G20 leaders' meeting on Sunday, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue stepping up its involvement in international peace efforts across conflict zones from the Middle East to Africa and Ukraine, underscoring the significance of Ankara as a key actor in attempts to resolve global crises.

He also said that he will call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to discuss the revival of the Black Sea grain corridor, adding, "Our efforts regarding the grain corridor were, in fact, intended to open the path towards peace."

"I believe that, if we can set this process in motion, it would be highly beneficial," he added.

Erdogan said Türkiye would leave no stone unturned to try and broker an end to the conflict.

"So many people have died; I will discuss with Putin what steps we can take to stop these deaths. After these discussions, I believe I will have the opportunity to discuss the outcome with our European partners, Mr Trump, and other friends," he added.

SOURCE:AA
