As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth year, diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have intensified in the last week, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump’s high-profile peace proposal aimed at ending Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

The plan has sparked sharp reactions from Kiev, Moscow, and European capitals, with concerns over Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial concessions, and future security.

This explainer breaks down the proposal, the objections it faced, the revisions made, and how different stakeholders are responding.

What Trump initially proposed

The United States presented a 28‑point draft peace plan last week, meant to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. It was crafted by Trump’s administration and the Kremlin, without Ukraine’s involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had welcomed the proposal late on Friday, saying it “could form the basis of a final peace settlement” if the US could get Ukraine and its European allies to agree.

Zelenskyy said his country needs a peace that ensures Russia does not attack again. He said he would work together with the European Union and the Americans to achieve this.

Key provisions included:

Confirming Ukraine’s sovereignty

A broad non‑aggression agreement among Russia, Ukraine and Europe,

Limiting Ukraine’s armed forces to 600,000 personnel

Enshrining in Ukraine’s constitution a permanent renunciation of joining NATO

NATO agreeing that it would not station troops in Ukraine

Broader security guarantees for Ukraine (with the US to receive compensation for such guarantees).

The plan reportedly would require Ukraine to give up territory — including ceding control of Russian‑occupied regions in the east (Donetsk, Luhansk) and possibly more — and limit or abandon certain categories of weaponry, as well as scale back US military assistance.

Additional elements included reconstruction and redevelopment cooperation, energy‑infrastructure arrangements, and a humanitarian framework (prisoner exchange, resettlement, post‑war recovery), among others.

In short, the 28‑point plan aimed to end the war but imposed heavy demands on Kiev, including major territorial, military and sovereignty concessions in return for security guarantees, reconstruction support, and legal non‑aggression assurances.

The reservations of Ukraine

Ukraine and its European allies said the plan rewards Russian aggression and scrambled to offer counterproposals aimed at shifting the balance towards Ukraine.

Kiev’s main objections were refusing to recognise Russia’s occupation, rejecting limits on its military (600,000 cap), refusing a constitutional ban on NATO membership, and opposing enforced territorial concessions.

Ukraine argued that accepting the plan would mean losing “freedom, dignity and justice.” Leaders insisted any peace deal must be “dignified” and not imposed under pressure.

There was also concern that the plan seemed to mirror a “wish list” from Russia, rather than a balanced or fair settlement — raising fears of a capitulation rather than a genuine peace.

What the European powers are saying

European leaders, notably from the so-called E3 group of the United Kingdom, France and Germany, criticised the 28‑point plan as deeply problematic.