The US peace proposal for ending the war in Ukraine has been pared back from 28 points to 19 after talks in Geneva, US and Ukrainian officials said, describing the discussions as constructive but not final, US media reported on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "tremendous" progress had been made during negotiations with Ukrainian and European counterparts, but that more work was still needed.

A joint US-Ukraine statement said the meeting showed “meaningful progress toward aligning positions.”

People briefed on the talks told the Financial Times that nine provisions were removed from the original draft, but did not specify which.

European officials had earlier objected to some points concerning sanctions and frozen Russian assets, saying those decisions fall under EU authority.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called the reduction a “step forward,” while stressing that several major issues must still be resolved.