Russia accuses Europe of undermining US efforts in Ukraine peace talks
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claims Europe has launched a disinformation campaign while US envoys rush to hold meetings with Russian and Ukrainian officials.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova blames Europe’s role in obstructing the finalisation of Ukraine peace talks. [File photo] / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Russia’s foreign ministry has accused European politicians and media of trying to undermine US-led efforts to broker peace in Ukraine.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik on Wednesday that repeated “information attacks” from Europe were aimed at disrupting the “possibility of political and diplomatic settlement” of the conflict.

On Monday, US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll led a new round of talks in Abu Dhabi, meeting with Russian officials.

Driscoll also engaged Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, to explore a potential peace deal to halt ongoing hostilities.

The talks followed weekend discussions in Geneva, where US and Ukrainian representatives revised President Donald Trump’s controversial 28-point peace plan.

An initial version seen as heavily favouring Russia has been replaced with a proposal deemed more balanced, addressing key Ukrainian concerns.

“In the hopes of finalizing this peace plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians,” President Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Trump also noted that “only a few remaining points of disagreement” remain.

The White House cited “tremendous progress”, while cautioning that sensitive details must be resolved before finalising any peace settlement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, however, expressed scepticism, stating Moscow shows “clearly no willingness” to discuss a ceasefire under the revised plan.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
