No one has the right to downplay the glorious struggle of the nation on the night of the attempted coup by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lays carnations on the monument during a commemorative ceremony at Turkish Grand National Assembly within the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day events to mark fifth anniversary of July 15, 2016 defeated coup orchestrated by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Ankara, Turkey on July 15, 2021. (AA)

Defeating the 2016 coup in Turkey is “a common source of pride” for the nation, the country’s president has said on the fifth anniversary of the defeated coup.

"The epic of July 15 is a common source of pride for all of us. July 15 – it is the victory of the nation, of the national will, of those who set their heart on democracy," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a commemorative ceremony in parliament on Thursday.

The Turkish leader said that no one has the right to downplay the glorious struggle of the nation on the night of the attempted coup by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

July 15, the day of the defeated coup, is now marked in Turkey as Democracy and National Unity Day, with commemorations set to be held across Turkey on Thursday.

Erdogan said July 15 was the day when justice won against oppression and won freedom.

"The martyrs of July 15 are today's representatives of the struggle for right against vanity, oppression and blasphemy," he added.

Who is FETO?

Before the coup attempt and the ensuing crackdown, FETO and its members were accused of running a parallel shadow government after gaining control of state institutions, including the military and the judiciary.

Gulen, who is the leader of the organisation, is based in the US. His followers claim that his organisation is merely a social welfare network that promotes education and interfaith harmony.

But after evidence to the contrary was found in the post-coup crackdown, Turkey declared FETO a terrorist organisation and its members or those linked to it as terrorists.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies