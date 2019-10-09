Fast News

Turkey's President Erdogan announced the launch of military Operation Peace Spring, supported by Syrian rebels and opposition forces against terrorists, in northern Syria where Ankara aims to establish a safe zone and relocate Syrian refugees.

Turkey plans to settle two million Syrian refugees in "safe zone", which would run from the Euphrates river in Syria to the Iraqi border. (TRTWorld)

October 9, Wednesday

Turkey's military offensive in Syria begins – Erdogan

Turkish troops and the newly-regrouped Syrian National Army (SNA) began Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan said Turkey's aim is to eliminate terror corridor in the southern border, to bring peace and tranquillity to the region.

'Thousands of Syrian fighters mobilised'

Tens of thousands of Syrian fighters have been mobilised to take part in a Turkish offensive that appeared imminent against PKK/YPG militants in Syria, spokesman for Anwar al Haq, a small faction within the Free Syrian Army said.

The Syrian fighters, most of them from northwestern areas backed by Turkey since previous offensives in 2016 and 2018, were gathered in a former refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Akcakale.

They belong to FSA, a coalition of groups backed by Ankara, which is now regrouped as the SNA.

At least 18,000 fighters are due to participate in the first stage of the Turkish offensive, according to Abdelrahman Ghazi Dadeh.

He said 8,000 would target the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad and 10,000 the town of Ras al Ain, Dadeh told journalists in Akcakale.

An undetermined number of additional fighters were also expected to be mobilised for an assault on Kobane.

All three towns in northeastern Syria are controlled by YPG.

According to Dadeh, FSA officers accompanied by Turkish soldiers carried out reconnaissance along the border on Wednesday in preparation for the assault.

Trump says moved troops out ahead of Turkish operation

US President Donald Trump said his country's troops should never have been in the Middle East and the US moved "our 50 soldiers out" ahead of imminent Turkish operation in northern Syria.

Trump, however, said Turkey must take over captured Daesh members "that Europe refused to have returned."

"The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending!"

Trump said the US has spent $8 trillion "fighting and policing in the Middle East."

"We went to war under a false and now disproven premise – weapons of mass destruction. There were none. Now we are slowly and carefully bringing our great soldiers and military home."

Erdogan talks to Putin over Turkish operation

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone call Turkey's planned operation into northeastern Syria, the Turkish presidency said, as Ankara gears to launch its cross-border offensive.

In the call, Erdogan told Putin that the Turkish incursion will contribute to peace and stability in the country and open the way for the political process to resolve the conflict, the presidency said in a statement.

PKK/YPG 'wants to divide Syria' – Turkey's FM

Turkey will inform all relevant countries, including the Syrian regime, about its planned offensive into northeastern Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He said, "There's a terror organisation on our southern border. This poses serious threats to our security. We often confiscate American weapons inside our own borders. Those were given to the YPG."

He said the YPG and the PKK are the same terrorists who also oppress the local people.

"Over 300,000 Syrian Kurds were sent to Turkey as refugees because they disagreed with them," he said.

"This is a separatist terrorist organisation and wants to divide Syria, while we support Syria's territorial integrity. So, we've decided to start an operation against them," Cavusoglu said.

Turkey, US discuss steps for Syria 'safe zone'

Senior Turkish and US officials discussed measures for the formation of a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria and possible steps after a Turkish offensive in the region, broadcaster NTV said, as Ankara poised to launch its operation.

Ibrahim Kalin, an aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien in a phone call that Turkey's operation aimed to clear its border of militants and to ensure the return of Syrian refugees, NTV said.

'Rally behind Turkey' – Top Erdogan aide tells global community

Turkish military forces, together with the recently branded Syrian National Army will cross the Syrian border "shortly," President Erdogan’s communications director said early on Wednesday, as a surprise withdrawal of US troops made way for the Turkish operation.

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the US has borne the brunt of the anti-Daesh campaign for a long while.

"Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army, is willing and able to take the lead now and drive it home, bringing millions of refugees back to Syria in the process," Altun wrote.

"At this critical juncture, the international community must rally behind Turkey's rebuilding and stabilisation efforts," he added.

"The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly," he said.

The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly.



PYD calls for human shields

Russia on Wednesday warned US policies in Syria could "ignite" the whole region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of the risks of Washington sending mixed signals on an American withdrawal from northern Syria.

Also on Wednesday, the PYD ruling parts of northeastern Syria called up civilians to head to the border with Turkey ahead of planned Turkish operation.

"We announce three days of general mobilisation in northern and eastern Syria," it said in a statement, asking all civilians to "head to the border with Turkey to fulfill their duty."

October 8, Tuesday

Syria opposition coalition throws support behind Turkey

The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said it is ready to fight against terrorism with Turkey.

The coalition late on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and cooperating with its partners to defeat terrorist organisations.

The umbrella organisation, also known as the Syrian National Coalition, "is ready to combat terror in cooperation and joint action with the brothers in Turkey so as to safeguard the national interests of the Syrian people with all their Arab, Kurd, Turkmen, Assyrian, and other components," it said in a statement.

"The coalition hopes these efforts will succeed in finding a solution that will ensure the defeat of the PYD [YPG] militia and the trans-border terror groups that turned this region into a hotbed of chaos, violence, and terrorism," it added.

