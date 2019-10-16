Insight

American troops and members of the YPG have torched sensitive materials and electronic devices, sources tell TRT World.

Syrian Kurdish sources told TRT World that American forces deployed to northern Syria alongside YPG forces are destroying laptops, cellphones and other electronic devices, which apparently contain communications and other sensitive information regarding the YPG and US relationship.

“Two days ago, Americans made a big fire, burning cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices in Harabes,” a source from southern Turkey told TRT World.

Harabes is a village located between Tel Abyad and Kobani, a border town where the Americans have a military base.

“After burning these devices, YPG members changed their outfit from military uniform to civilian and fled the area along with Americans,” the source said.

On Twitter, some users also shared pictures showing what looks like US military personnel setting fires at their bases, destroying equipment and other material.

Looks like folks are burning off equipment and other materials at the US Special Forces HQ, located in the LaFarge Cement plant in nort east #Syria before leaving and being taken over by other armed forces. pic.twitter.com/CHn0ZiSSIw — Wim Zwijnenburg (@wammezz) October 16, 2019

Turkey’s unexpectedly quick operation has changed the political equation on the ground forcing YPG forces to flee from Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad.

US forces have also withdrawn from Kobani into southern areas.

US President Donald Trump announced that all American troops, reported to number around 1,000, will be pulled out from the region.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, and has led a decades-long terror campaign against Ankara.

Source: TRT World