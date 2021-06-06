Fast News

Selman Bozkir, a senior member of the PKK terrorist organisation in charge of Iraq's Makhmour​​​​​​​ region, was 'neutralised' by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization on Saturday, President Erdogan announces on social media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the Filyos Port Opening and Groundbreaking Ceremony for Natural Gas Processing Facilities in Zonguldak, Turkey on June 04, 2021. (AA)

A so-called senior PKK terrorist responsible for operations in Iraq's Makhmour region has been neutralised by Turkish intelligence, the nation's president announced.

"Selman Bozkir, code-named 'Doctor Huseyin,' the senior manager of the PKK terrorist organisation and general manager of Makhmur [Iraq], was neutralised by the heroes of our National Intelligence Organization [MIT] yesterday [Saturday]," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Erdogan said Turkey would not allow the "treacherous and separatist organisation" to use Iraq's Makhmour district as an "incubation centre" for terrorism.

"We will continue to eradicate terrorism at its source," he stressed.

PKK terrorist Selman Bozkir seen in this undated picture. (AA)

Recruitment activities in Makhmour camp

Two more terrorists were neutralised together with Bozkir in the operation on the PKK's Makhmour camp, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Bozkir was wanted by the MIT as he was functioning as a ringleader in the site, portrayed as a refugee camp but actually serving as a recruitment and training area for the PKK.

He had joined the terror group in the 1960s and organised its activities in Europe for years.

He was also responsible for its activities in the UK during that time.

Before he was sent to Makhmour, Bozkir managed the flow of illicit funds for the terror group in northern Iraq.

Then he was made responsible for Makhmour as the PKK was cornered by Turkish operations in Qandil.

Turkish intelligence found out that the camp was as important as Qandil for the PKK terrorists and that they were recruiting and training members for their activities under the disguise of the camp.

The PKK takes the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as its stronghold and is active in many cities and towns.

It occupies a large number of villages in the region and launches attacks on Turkey's interior.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU - ha s been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: AA