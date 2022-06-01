Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation during a joint press conference in Ankara.

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Sharif and his delegation – currently on a three-day official visit to Türkiye – at the presidential complex. (AFP)

Türkiye and Pakistan are determined to increase cooperation on both bilateral and international platforms, the Turkish president has said.

"We have comprehensively discussed our bilateral relations, and regional and global issues," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday while addressing a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following one-on-one and delegation-level talks in Ankara.

Erdogan lauded the actions taken by Pakistan against FETO terror organization.

In his remarks on Afghanistan, he said Pakistan is strategically located to ensure lasting stability in its neighbouring country and also prevent irregular migration.

Sharif said Pakistan and Türkiye have stood by each other in times of need and on issues of core interest.

Pakistan stands with Türkiye in its fight against terrorism, said Pakistan's Sharif, adding: "Enemies of Türkiye are enemies of Pakistan."

Describing Pakistan and Türkiye as natural partners, Sharif said the people of Pakistan deeply appreciate Türkiye's steadfast support on the issue of Kashmir.

READ MORE: Pakistan prime minister hails Türkiye ties, stresses economic cooperation

Three-day official visit

Erdogan welcomed Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation – currently on a three-day official visit to Türkiye – at the presidential complex.

The two leaders had one-on-one talks before a meeting between the delegations, which was followed by a signing ceremony of agreements and a joint news conference.

Sharif is on his first official visit to Türkiye after assuming the post of Prime Minister in April. He was elected to the post following the ouster of Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.

Earlier in the day, Sharif visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, and laid a wreath at his gravesite.

Paying tributes to Ataturk, Sharif wrote in the visitors' book: "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk remains an inspiration not only for Turks but for all freedom-loving people.

"His life is a lesson that there is no substitute for an indomitable spirit and clarity and strength of purpose."

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye to help strengthen Pakistan's military infrastructure

Source: AA