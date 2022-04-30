Fast News

During his landmark trip to the Gulf country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two sides are ready to work towards achieving common interests and stability in the region.

Erdogan announced that Türkiye would support Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh. (AA)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara and Riyadh have demonstrated a common will to develop bilateral relations at the highest level.

Speaking to journalists on the presidential plane returning from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are determined to continue this effort for the common interests and stability of the region.

"I believe my visit will herald a new era in the ties between our two countries. We have demonstrated our common will to enhance ties on the basis of mutual respect and trust, most clearly and at the highest level," he said.

Erdogan hoped joint bilateral efforts will bring benefits to both the countries and the region.

On his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed various international, regional and bilateral issues.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) at Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 28, 2022. (AA)

Regional security, stability

"We focused on the joint steps we can take to improve our relations in the future ... I reiterated our support for the security and stability of Saudi Arabia," said Erdogan.

He emphasized that Türkiye also attaches great importance to the security and stability of the Gulf region.

Ankara and Riyadh agreed on the need to bring together the business people and investors of the two countries, he added.

The Turkish president announced that Türkiye would support Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh.

Relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia deteriorated in recent years, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

Making friends, not enemies

Türkiye has also been in negotiations with Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations.

Erdogan described the new era as a process of making friends and not enemies, and that ties should be improved with countries with whom "we share the same beliefs and thoughts."

He said Türkiye has decisive role in regional relations with Egypt and Israel, and it will gain nothing by completely cutting ties.

"Türkiye has a policy on Israel, and such a policy is also possible with Egypt," Erdogan said, adding that positive outcomes show steps can be taken also at a higher level.

