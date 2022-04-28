Fast News

Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Jeddah, making his first trip to the Gulf country since 2017 after intense efforts by the regional players to repair ties that have been strained in recent years.

Turkish President Erdogan meets Saudi King Salman on his first trip to Saudi Arabia in five years. (AA)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first high-level visit in years which is seen as a new era of relations between both the countries.

Erdogan was met at the airport of the Red Sea city of Jeddah by Mecca's Governor Prince Khalid al Faisal, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Later the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Erdogan with an official ceremony in the city of Jeddah and both leaders held a closed-door meeting at Al Salam Royal Palace.

He will also meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the palace.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) is welcomed by King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) in Jeddah. (AA)

Speaking to reporters before his departure from Türkiye, Erdogan said his visit to Saudi Arabia was an example of a common will to start a new period in relations between Ankara and Riyadh.

He said he believes increasing cooperation on health, energy, food security, defence industry and finance would be mutually beneficial.

President Erdogan is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) at Al-Salam Royal Palace. (AA)

Relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia "will be reviewed in all aspects and the possibilities of developing cooperation will be discussed," the Turkish presidency said.

"During the meetings, views will be exchanged on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations," it added.

Türkiye’s President Erdogan ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia:



- We hope to sign number of agreements in different sectors

- Trade, investments and large scale projects under focus

- This visit will start new era to improve our relations, cooperation pic.twitter.com/Z4V57kFNB4 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 28, 2022

Reviving ties

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

Erdogan and King Salman had discussed bilateral relations in April and May last year.

In July 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, describing it as "a fruitful meeting".

In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson, announced some positive developments in relations.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye has also been in negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to mend ties.

