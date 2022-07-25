Fast News

Türkiye will not compromise on the issue of terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, reiterating that Ankara expects “concrete steps” from NATO and hopes Sweden and Finland would end supporting terror groups such as PKK, PYD/YPG and FETO.

“Concession from Türkiye should not be expected on Sweden, Finland's NATO bids unless Ankara's security concerns are met,” Erdogan said in an exclusive interview with Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT on Monday.

“PKK, YPG/PYD and FETO will not be supported. This is our red line. Nobody should expect us to make compromises about that,” Erdogan said.

On US Central Command (CENTCOM)’s sympathy for YPG/PKK terrorists, Erdogan condemned the US' continued cooperation with terrorists in northern Syria.

“America's involvement with terrorist groups will end with it falling into the hole it dug,” Erdogan said.

On Sunday, CENTCOM extended condolences to and praised a PKK/YPG terrorist killed near Qamishli in northern Syria.

Türkiye has long criticised the US for working with the YPG/PKK supposedly against Daesh, stressing that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

Calling parties to respect grain deal

On Moscow-Kiev tensions, Erdogan said Russia's weekend attack on Ukraine's port of Odessa “saddens” Türkiye, adding that “a failure here would work against all of us”.

"We expect everyone to take ownership of their signatures and act in accordance with their responsibilities," Erdogan said, calling on the parties who signed a deal last week to unblock Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports to respect and implement the pact.

"With this agreement, the effects of the global food crisis, which is reaching serious dimensions, will begin to ease," he added.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye remains determined to forge ahead with its diplomatic efforts to ensure ceasefire and peacekeeping between Russia and Ukraine.

On Friday, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to resume grain exports through the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

Under the deal, a joint coordination centre was set up in Istanbul to carry out inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies