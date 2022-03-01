Fast News

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987 but talks have floundered in recent years.

"Show Türkiye the same sensitivity that we are witnessing towards Ukraine," Turkish President Erdogan says. (AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the European Union to treat his country like it does Ukraine, without waiting for it to be "hit by a war".

"Show Türkiye the same sensitivity that we are witnessing towards Ukraine," Erdogan said at a press conference on Tuesday alongside his Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the presidential complex in Ankara.

"We applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Parliament: that's very good," said Erdogan.

"It required a catastrophe for that... Türkiye won't wait for a catastrophe."

Recalling that Türkiye is already a member of NATO, he added: "Why don't you give the military equipment needed by Türkiye?"

Türkiye calls for a ceasefire

He reiterated his call for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues on its sixth day.

"Our call on both Russia and Ukraine is for them to cease their fire as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

He called on both Moscow and Kiev to "make a good contribution to world peace."

NATO member Türkiye shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara on Monday said it was closing its Black Sea straits during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting the passage of some Russian ships from the Mediterranean.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies