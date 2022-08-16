Fast News

A statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate says the trilateral summit will discuss steps aimed at “maintaining the activities of the mechanism formed to export” Ukrainian grain and ending the conflict through diplomatic avenues.

At talks in Lviv, the leaders will discuss "the need for a political solution" to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a UN spokesperson says. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine’s Lviv for a trilateral meeting on Thursday.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday that Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Lviv at the invitation of Zelenskyy.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy will discuss all aspects of Türkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level, according to the statement.

As part of the visit, the leaders will meet with UN chief Guterres for a trilateral meeting.

"During the meeting, the steps that can be taken to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means, by increasing the activities of the mechanism established for the export of Ukrainian grain to the world markets, will be discussed," the statement added.

Separately, a UN spokesperson said the leaders will discuss "the need for a political solution to this conflict" at the Lviv talks.

“At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the secretary-general will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and the Ukrainian leader,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"I have no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant" will be raised, Dujarric added, referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — Europe's largest.

Kiev and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on or near the plant in southern Ukraine amid concerns over a nuclear accident.

UN chief to visit Odessa, Istanbul JCC

On Friday, Guterres will travel to Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa — one of the ports that has resumed grain shipments after months, Dujarric said at a press briefing in New York.

The UN chief will on Saturday visit Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which is overseeing the grain exports under a Türkiye-brokered deal.

Ankara has coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open a sea corridor from Ukraine for grain exports, drawing international praise for its mediator role in a breakthrough that is expected to ease global food shortages as well as inflation.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed the landmark agreement on July 22 to resume shipments blocked since the start of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine that is now into its sixth month.

The Istanbul-based JCC is tasked with carrying out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours.

Comprising representatives of Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, the centre also ensures the safety of sea routes used by ships carrying foods items and fertilisers from three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Odessa, on Guterres’s itinerary, is one of the ports from where exports have started. The others are Chernomorsk and Pivdennyi.

Since the departure of the first vessel on August 1, a total of 21 ships carrying grain and wheat have left so far Ukrainian ports.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies