In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara would have to decide its defence systems on its own.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey has said it would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States.

Turkey would have to decide its defence systems on its own.

Speaking to correspondent Margaret Brennan in New York this past week, Erdogan explained that Turkey wasn't given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles and the US hadn't delivered F-35 stealth jets despite a payment of $1.4 billion. Erdogan's comments came in excerpts released in advance of the full interview being broadcast on Sunday.

NATO member Turkey was left out of the F-35 programme and defense officials were sanctioned after it bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system.

The US objects to the use of Russian systems within NATO and says it poses a threat to the F-35s.

Turkey maintains the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no risk.

The US also sanctioned Turkey in 2020 for its purchase under a 2017 law aimed at pushing back Russian influence. The move was the first time that the law, known as CAATSA, was used to penalise a US ally.

But Erdogan has remained defiant. “Of course, of course, yes,” Erdogan said after stating Turkey would make its own defence choices, in response to Brennan’s question on whether Turkey would buy more S-400s.

The issue is one of several sticking points in Turkish-American relations that also include US support for PKK- YPG terror group, and the continued US residency of a Fetullah Gulen accused of plotting the failed coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 29.

