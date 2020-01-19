Fast News

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarks came before leaving for Germany to attend the Berlin Libya Summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticises the global community for not showing necessary reaction against 'reckless attacks by Haftar'. (AA)

With its efforts in the field and political diplomacy, Turkey has assumed the key role to bring peace to Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

“We highlighted in every occasion that a permanent political solution in Libya can be ensured via dialogue … We cemented our cooperation with the legitimate Libyan government via two memorandum of understandings signed end-2019.

“Turkey has become a key to peace in Libya with its efforts both in field and diplomacy,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

His remarks came before leaving for Germany to attend the Berlin Libya Summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-host the summit, which will seek a stronger commitment from the world powers and regional actors to non-interference in Libya, to genuinely support the ceasefire and adhere to the UN’s arms embargo.

Both warring factions will attend the talks including UN-backed GNA government run by Fayyez al Sarrej and warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Erdogan also criticised the international community for not showing the necessary reaction against “reckless attacks by Haftar.”

“Actions of putschist Haftar and his supporters, which has openly been violating UN Security Council resolutions, has long been ignored,” Erdogan said.

However, Turkey has maintained a principled and consistent stance against the crisis in Libya since the first day it started, the president said.

Along with Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French leader Emmanuel Macron, British PM Boris Johnson, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed their attendance.

The German government also announced that both Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj and warlord Haftar accepted invitations for the conference.

Top officials from Egypt and UAE, Haftar's main supporters, will also take part in the conference.

Source: AA