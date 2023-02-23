Fast News

The latest tremor was centred in the Defne district of southern Hatay province.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. (AA)

A fresh magnitude 5.0 earthquake has hit Türkiye's southern Hatay province, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The magnitude 5 tremor hit the Defne district at 1553 GMT (6.53 pm local time) at a depth of 9.76 kilometres (6 miles), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said a few buildings, which were already damaged from the previous quakes, collapsed.

There were no injuries or people trapped in the debris according to initial reports, he added.

On Monday, a magnitude 6.4 quake jolted Hatay, killing six people, just two weeks after powerful tremblors hit Türkiye’s southern and southeastern region.

At least 43,556 people have died in Türkiye due to the twin earthquakes centred in the southern Kahramanmaras province on February 6.

Over 13 million people in 11 Turkish provinces were affected.

