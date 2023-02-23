Fast News

UN vows to support Türkiye in the removal of rubble and the management of the debris in an environmentally safe way.

Demolition teams have started clearing mounds of rubble from the devastating February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye, as the government and aid groups continue to shelter survivors still shaken from the tremors and several strong aftershocks.

The United Nations Development Programme says it plans to support Türkiye in the removal of rubble and the management of the debris "in an environmentally safe way."

As of Thursday morning, the death toll from the disaster that hit Türkiye more than two weeks ago has reached 43,556, according to the recent information announced by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The quake also badly affected neighbouring Syria, leaving more than 5,800 dead. In total, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 49,300.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0444 GMT — Istanbul university releases initial analysis of twin quakes that hit southeastern Türkiye

Scientists from Istanbul Technical University (ITU) have published a preliminary investigation report on the February 6 twin earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye, saying that in one area near the epicentre of the quake, the ground moved as much as 4.7 metres.

The ITU scientists also said that they measured that two separate quakes on February 6 at magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 with their epicenters in Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras province respectively.

ITU said it will release another report of the disaster once a a complete analysis is made.

For our live updates from Wednesday (February 22), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies