India summons Bangladesh envoy over Dhaka protests
New Delhi cites concerns over "deteriorating security" around its mission in Dhaka.
India denounced “plans to create a security situation” near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. / AA
December 17, 2025

India has summoned Bangladesh’s ambassador as tensions escalate over the presence of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India and protests in Dhaka targeting the Indian diplomatic mission.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said on Wednesday that it summoned Bangladeshi High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah to convey “strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.”

India denounced “plans to create a security situation” near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to the official statement.

“We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it added.

New Delhi said it “completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created" regarding "certain recent" events in Bangladesh.

Death sentence for crimes against humanity

In Dhaka, police stopped protesters, including leaders of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, as they marched towards the Indian diplomatic mission on Wednesday.

They were demanding the return of Hasina, who fled to India last year during mass protests that ended her 15-year rule.

Last month, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity.

February elections

India’s move also came a week after Dhaka summoned an Indian envoy to express concern over allegedly allowing Hasina to undermine national elections planned for next February.

Bangladesh’s Election Commission has scheduled parliamentary elections for February 12 under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which was formed after the collapse of Hasina’s government amid mass protests in August 2024.

According to the UN, around 1,400 people were killed during the uprising.

Since then, Hasina and her Awami League party have rejected a roadmap for the elections, calling it illegal and vowing to resist it.

