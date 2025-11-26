India is examining a request from Bangladesh to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a popular uprising and fled to India in August last year, a senior Indian official has said.

“Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Wednesday.

“As part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes, we remain committed to the best interest of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country,” Jaiswal said.

New Delhi will “continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders,” he added.

Related TRT World - Bangladesh presses India on ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Crimes against humanity