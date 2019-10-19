PKK is responsible for money-laundering, drug and weapons dealing for financing its war in Turkey, German politician Sigmar Hartmut Gabriel says in a video tweeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
In a TV talk show, German politician Sigmar Hartmut Gabriel said Germany considers the PKK a terrorist organisation not because of its crimes in Turkey, but because of its illegal activities in Germany.
"We know the PKK is engaged in illegal activities, including money-laundering through blackmail and selling drugs and weapons to finance its war in Turkey," Gabriel said.
The video tweet is shared by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with a post saying "there are also those who present the facts with courage and without any hesitation".
Gerçekleri; çekinmeden, cesurca söyleyenler de var! @sigmargabriel pic.twitter.com/ptjkVqTrBb— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) October 19, 2019
Speaking about the Syrian crisis, Sigmar Hartmut Gabriel said that at the beginning of the Syrian war, Turkey's then-prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasised the importance of creating a no-fly zone in Syria, failing which the Assad regime would have "bombed his people", but Europe and Germany were the first to reject his call.