Türkiye has won the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup, beating reigning champions Angola 4-1 in the final in Istanbul.

The hosts put in a dominant second-half display to lift their maiden World Cup title on Sunday, after the first period ended 1-1 with goals by Omer Guleryuz and Angola’s Adao.

Rahmi Ozcan scored from the penalty spot to put Türkiye ahead and then netted the third to put them firmly in control.

Serkan Dereli added the finishing touch as Türkiye exacted revenge for the penalty shootout defeat to Angola in the 2018 final.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in attendance to watch the country's team play in the final game and handed the trophy to the winners himself.

"I sincerely congratulate our Amputee Football National Team, that has won the championship of the Amputee Football World Cup, for their determined struggle, efforts and their great achievement," Erdogan said in a Twitter post.

Earlier on Sunday, Uzbekistan won 4-2 against Haiti in the third-place game.

Türkiye's success

Türkiye's national amputee football team advanced to the 2022 Amputee World Cup finals after beating Uzbekistan 1-0 on Friday.

Ömer Güleryüz scored a goal in the first minute, which turned out to be the only goal for either side at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

At the last Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in 2018, Türkiye finished a runner-up after losing to Angola 5-4 in penalty shootouts.

Prior to joining the World Cup, the Turkish national team left its impression on parasports, a sports played by people with a disability, including physical and intellectual disabilities, after clinching the European title.

In 2017, Türkiye won the European championship after defeating England 2-1 in a final held in front of 40,000 spectators that filled the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

