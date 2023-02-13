Fast News

Rescuers plucked a child and at least two women from the rubble in Gaziantep and Hatay a week into the search effort raising some hope of more survivors as the death toll surpasses 33,000.

The death toll in Türkiye and Syria has climbed to more than 33,000, a week after two powerful earthquakes struck both countries, triggering a massive search and rescue effort amid grief and destruction.

As the disaster hits a one-week mark on Monday, hope remains that more survivors could still be found, after rescuers plucked a woman from the rubble in Gaziantep 170 hours into the search effort.

Late on Sunday, a young boy and a 62-year-old woman were also rescued in Hatay province.

In Türkiye, the death toll has reached 29,605, while the number of deaths in Syria reached 3,574, according to the latest figures.

Search teams are facing a race against the clock as experts caution that hopes for finding people alive in the debris dim with each passing day.

Following are the latest updates:

People in Kahramanmaras keep warm by a fire as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of last week's deadly earthquake. (Reuters)

Monday, February 13, 2023

0605 GMT - China sends emergency items to Syria, asks Chinese rescue teams to stand down

China sent the second batch of supplies to earthquake-hit areas of Syria and has asked Chinese rescue teams that have not left for disaster zones in Türkiye and Syria to cancel trips in order to ease the burden on rescue operations.

The China Association for Disaster Prevention earlier called for Chinese rescue teams to cancel or suspend their trips to not increase the burden on hard-hit areas, and avoid risks due to inclement weather.

Cotton tents, family kits, jackets and other daily necessities, as well as medical supplies, were being provided to Syria by the Red Cross Society of China, CCTV reported on Monday.

China has already committed financial aid to Türkiye and Syria, and has sent a number of rescue teams from several parts of the country, including 82 members dispatched by the Chinese government, as the death toll tops 33,000 as of Monday morning.

0552 GMT - Aftershock triggers panic among rescuers in Kahramanmaras

An aftershock reportedly measured at an intensity of 4.7 hit the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras late on Sunday triggering panic among rescuers as well as residents in the area.

Video clips posted on social media showed people rushing to get away from the rubble and damaged buildings as rescuers called for calm.

There have been hundreds of aftershocks that hit the southern region of Türkiye since the disaster a week ago.

0450 GMT - Woman rescued in Gaziantep 170 hours after the earthquake

Rescuers in Gaziantep have saved a woman who was trapped under the rubble for 170 hours.

News reports identified the woman by the name of Sibel Kaya.

Images posted on social media on Monday showed the survivor wearing an oxygen mask and wrapped in thermal blanket as medics carried her on a stretcher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies