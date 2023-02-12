Fast News

Rescuers continue to pull out survivors early on Sunday nearly a week after an earthquake devastated Türkiye and neighbouring Syria as UN warns of a sharp increase in the death toll.

Rescuers pulled a seven-month-old baby, a teenage girl and a 27-year-old man early on Sunday in yet another sign of survivors remaining under the rubble, nearly a week after an earthquake devastated Türkiye and Syria and killed more than 28,000.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said he expected the death toll to rise sharply after he arrived in hard-hit areas of southeastern Türkiye to assess the quake's damage.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are scouring flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather.

In Türkiye, the death toll soared to 24,617, while the number of deaths in Syria stood at 3,553.

03:40 GMT - Teenager pulled out of the rubble in Türkiye's Adiyaman

A 17-year-old teenager has been saved in southeastern Adiyaman province over 138 hours after the disaster on Monday.

According to Anadolu news agency, the teenager was resuced by a combined Turkish, Pakistani and Vietnamese rescue teams.

A video of the dramatic rescue was posted by Anadolu early on Sunday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies