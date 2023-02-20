Fast News

The new 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts southeastern Hatay province just weeks after two powerful quakes left tens of thousands dead and affected millions more in the country's 11 provinces.

Search and rescue operations are under way in Hatay after the new quake hit the province. (AA)

At least three people were killed and 213 others wounded after another earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, the country’s interior minister said.

“Three of our citizens lost their lives; one in the Antakya district, one in the district of Defne, and one in the Samandag district,” Suleyman Soylu said at a news briefing on Monday evening.

Search and rescue efforts are under way at three sites, he added.

At least 32 aftershocks have been recorded so far, according to the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD.

AFAD said the magnitude 6.4 earthquake took place at around 8.04 pm local time (1704GMT) in Hatay’s Defne district.

It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock three minutes later, with the epicentre in Hatay’s Samandag district.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AA