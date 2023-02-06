Fast News

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye's southern provinces and neighbouring Syria, leaving at least 2,379 people dead within Turkish borders and killing at least 1,444 people in war-torn Syria.

Monday, February 06, 2023

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria, killing over 3,800 people as buildings collapsed and triggering a search for survivors trapped in the rubble.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province on Monday.

AFAD earlier updated the intensity of the quake, which occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles), from 7.4 to 7.7 magnitude at 0955 GMT.

At least 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 others were injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, said Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Vice President Oktay said a total of 7,840 people have been rescued from the rubble as 11,022 search and rescue teams are working in the field.

He said 338,000 earthquake victims have been housed in dormitories, universities and shelters.

More than 25,000 people, including Turkish soldiers, are currently carrying out search and rescue operations in the affected regions, Orhan Tatar, risk reduction general manager of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, some 7,840 people were rescued from the rubble.

Later in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced seven days of national mourning. The quakes affected 10 cities where a total of approximately 13.5 million people reside.

The quake was followed by 185 aftershocks, including two magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 quakes that struck southeastern Gaziantep province, and more are expected, according to Tatar.

In Syria, regime and rescue officials reported that at least 1,444 people were killed and over 2,400 others were wounded.

Here are the latest developments:

2113 GMT - 17 EU member states sending search and rescue teams to quake-hit Türkiye



Seventeen European nations are providing search and rescue teams to Türkiye after a series of earthquakes caused widespread destruction in the country’s south and east, the European commissioner for crisis management said.

"Speed is of the essence and so is international coordination," Janez Lenarcic said on Twitter regarding the affected areas, adding: "Through our EU Civil Protection Mechanism, 17 European countries are providing rescue teams."

2109 GMT - African leaders express condolences over deadly quake in Türkiye

Leaders of African countries and continental bodies expressed their condolences and showed solidarity with Ankara after a strong earthquake hit southern Türkiye and Syria.

Some of those who expressed condolences included the presidents of Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Burundi, and Gambia, among others

Continental bodies included the African Union, the East African Community and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

2045 GMT - US president expresses condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye



US President Joe Biden conveyed his condolences to Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of powerful earthquakes in the country's southern region.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Biden expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

2044 GMT - Balkan nations to send search, rescue teams to quake-hit Türkiye

Several Balkan countries announced that they would be sending search and rescue parties to Türkiye in the wake of powerful earthquakes.

Croatian Minister of Internal and European Affairs, Gordan Grlic Radman, said a 40-person search and rescue team and 10 dogs would sent to Türkiye.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Belgrade Hami Aksoy said Serbia was sending a search and rescue team of 27 people upon the instruction of President Aleksandar Vucic.

Montenegro is also sending a 15-person team, while Bosnia and Herzegovina will be deploying 17 people and two dogs to help disaster authorities in Türkiye.

The Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina said separately that a 12-person team was ready to set off for Türkiye.

1942 GMT - Sports world voices solidarity with Türkiye after strong earthquakes

Sports organisations, leagues, clubs, and players sent messages of sympathy to Türkiye after strong earthquakes hit the country's southern region.

European football's governing body UEFA and EuroLeague Basketball shared expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"The thoughts of UEFA and the European football community are with the people of Türkiye and Syria, and all those affected by this morning's devastating earthquake," UEFA tweeted.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing in full force and there is currently no tsunami threat that would affect Türkiye's Eastern Mediterranean coasts, according to AFAD. (AA)

2025 GMT - Death toll from Türkiye quakes mounts

At least 2,316 people have been killed and 13,293 others injured in the series of quakes that destroyed 6,217 buildings in southern Türkiye.

AFAD Earthquake and Risk Reduction chief Orhan Tatar announced the latest death toll. He said some 7,840 people were rescued.

1958 GMT - Biden, Erdogan to speak 'very soon' following quakes

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to speak following the earthquakes that brought widespread destruction to southeastern Türkiye.

The leaders "will have an opportunity to speak very soon," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to express Washington's condolences, and emphasised the US is "determined to provide any and all assistance to help those affected by these earthquakes."

1935 GMT - TRNC declares seven-day national mourning

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar has announced 7 days of national mourning due to earthquakes that devastated southeastern Türkiye.

Tatar declared the mourning period would last from today until Monday, in solidarity with the motherland Türkiye, while speaking on state television BRT.

Following Tatar's statement, flags were lowered at half-mast across the TRNC.

1910 GMT - Death toll climbs over 1,700

Top AFAD official Orhan Tatar has announced that the death toll in Türkiye quakes rose to at least 1,762 people.

12,068 others were wounded, Tatar added.

1855 GMT - AFAD provides account of rescue and relief efforts

Türkiye's disaster agency has reported that a total of 9,698 search and rescue personnel were assigned to earthquake-hit areas of the country.

The number of personnel from AFAD Volunteers and Support Teams assigned to the region is 9876, with 216 vehicles, and 1,511 construction equipment, it said.

A total of around $18.6 million (350 million Turkish liras) was sent to 9 provinces in the disaster area, it added. A total of 73 teams from 60 countries also sent aid.

1830 GMT - Rescue efforts continue after Türkiye quakes

Some 6,645 people have been rescued from the rubble after massive earthquakes and 185 aftershocks tore down 5,606 buildings in Türkiye's southern provinces, AFAD's earthquake and risk reduction chief Orhan Tatar said.

Nearly 9,700 search and rescue personnel have been assigned to the region, and about $13.3 million (250 million Turkish liras) in emergency funds had been sent to the provinces in the disaster area so far, he added.

As a "purely precautionary decision," the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAS) stopped the flow of crude oil in the region, according to Tatar.

1737 GMT - Türkiye declares seven-day mourning period

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a seven-day national mourning period after the earthquakes that killed scores across the country's southern provinces.

"Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a seven-day national mourning period has been declared," Erdogan said on Twitter.

"Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, 12 February 2023, in all our local and foreign representations," he added.

6 Şubat 2023 tarihinde ülkemizde meydana gelen depremler sebebiyle yedi gün süreyle millî yas ilan edilmiştir. Bütün yurtta ve dış temsilciliklerimizde 12 Şubat 2023 Pazar günü güneşin batışına kadar bayrağımız yarıya çekilecektir. pic.twitter.com/WsXvTpyr6y — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023

1725 GMT - Death toll climbs further

Türkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced that the death toll from the earthquakes rose to 1,651 people.

In a statement alongside top-level officials including Defence Chief Hulusi Akar, Koca said 11,119 others were injured.

Vahit Kirisci, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, said efforts were also under way to protect and provide relief to animals in the quake areas.

1713 GMT - Greece, Austria join quake relief efforts in Türkiye

Greece, Austria, Italy and Switzerland have joined the countries taking part in rescue and relief efforts in southern Türkiye in the wake of the devastating earthquakes.

21 Greek firefighters with search and rescue expertise will arrive in Türkiye on Monday, accompanied by doctors and the head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, as well as medical and humanitarian relief material, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou told reporters.

Separately, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Twitter that Vienna will support relief operations with over 80 soldiers.

1540 GMT - Turkish VP briefs on quake casualties

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has announced that the current death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes centred in southeastern Türkiye rose to at least 1,541 people.

At least 9,733 others were injured, and a total of 3,471 buildings collapsed.

There were 145 aftershocks, 15 of which had a magnitude between 5 and 6, and four over a magnitude of 6.

1517 GMT - UN holds minute of silence after Türkiye, Syria quake

The United Nations General Assembly has observed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,300 people in Türkiye and Syria.

"Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"We count on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by this disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge," he added.

Television images showed shocked people in Türkye standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes. (AA)

1336 GMT - Death toll increases in Türkiye quakes

In its latest update, AFAD has reported that at least 1,498 people have been killed and 8,533 others injured in the massive earthquake, which collapsed 2,834 buildings.

1240 GMT - Nearly 10,000 personnel involved in rescue operations: AFAD

AFAD has reported that a total of 9,698 search and rescue personnel and 216 vehicles were deployed in the quake-affected region.

A total of 300,000 blankets, 19,772 tents, 24,172 beds, 47,176 pillow-sheet sets and 1,106 kitchen sets were sent to the region, AFAD said on Twitter.

Catering vehicles, mobile kitchens and ovens were also among relief efforts.

1214 GMT - Earthquake death toll rises to 1,014

AFAD reported that the death toll from the 7.7 magnitude quake that struck the country's southern region early on Monday has risen to 1,014.

1154 GMT - New powerful quake ignites panic in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province

Dozens of aftershocks and separate earthquakes have been recorded following a powerful earthquake that hit Türkiye.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in Kahramanmaras province triggered panic among rescuers.

TRT Haber was filming the search and rescue operations when the strong tremor was felt.

Aftershocks from latest 7.6 magnitude quake to hit Kahramanmaras felt in Adana. TRT Haber was filming search and rescue operations when the tremor was felt #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/IFbqak5e6S — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

1145 GMT - Almost 600 reported killed, more than a thousand injured in Syria

At least 592 people were killed in Syria as buildings collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Türkiye before dawn, state media and rescuers said.

The quake killed at least 371 people and left at least another 1,089 injured in regime-controlled parts of Syria, including the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, the official news agency SANA reported, citing the health ministry.

In opposition-held parts of the northwest of the country, at least 221 people were killed and at least another 419 were injured, rescue workers said.

1052 GMT - A new 7.6-magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Türkiye, according to AFAD.

AFAD said the quake's epicentre was in Kahramanmaras province.

1047 GMT - Major earthquakes that hit Türkiye in recent history

1038 GMT - Earthquake death toll in Syria rises to 473

Syria has reported that the death toll from the powerful quake that hit the country and neighbouring Türkiye has risen to 473.

The quake killed at least 326 people and left at least another 1,042 injured in regime-controlled parts of Syria, including the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, regime media reported.

In opposition-held parts of the northwest of the country, at least 147 people were killed and more than 340 were injured, rescue workers said.

1020 GMT - Türkiye quake death toll rises to 912

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll from the quake that hit the country's southern region early on Monday has risen to 912.

The president also reported that 5,383 people were injured, while over 2,000 people were saved from the rubble.

1000 GMT - Intensity of the Türkiye quake revised upwards to magnitude 7.7

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has revised upwards the intensity of the earthquake that hit the country on Monday morning to magnitude 7.7.

AFAD initially said early on Monday that a 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.

0955 GMT - Russia to send rescue teams to Türkiye

Russia says it is readying rescue teams to fly to Türkiye to help earthquake victims there and in neighbouring Syria.

A minister of emergency situations, Aleksandr Kurenkov, said teams of 100 search and rescue personnel are on standby to be sent to Türkiye with two Il-76 transport planes.

0949 GMT - Quake aftermath in Syria

Journalist Mustafa al Saroot reports from northern Syria's Idlib on the devastation the quakes had on the area.

There have been at least 380 people reported killed in regime-controlled and opposition-controlled areas of Syria.

Journalist Mustafa al Saroot reports from northern Syria's Idlib on the devastation the quakes had on the area pic.twitter.com/5QqEVBBlpK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0918 GMT - Hundreds of buildings destroyed after powerful quake

Nearly 900 buildings were destroyed in Türkiye’s Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras provinces, said Vice President Fuat Oktay.

A hospital collapsed in the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskanderoun, but casualties were not immediately known, he said.

0818 GMT - Opposition-held areas in Syria report 120 death toll



The death toll in regime-held areas of Syria climbed to 237 with more than 630 injured, according to Syrian regime media.

At least 120 people were killed in opposition-held areas, according to the White Helmets.

Buildings were reported collapsed in a cross-border swath extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama.

0803 GMT - Ceyhan oil terminal halts ops after Türkiye quake



Operations at Türkiye's oil terminal in Ceyhan have halted after a major earthquake struck nearby, the Tribeca shipping agency said, adding that an emergency meeting will take place on the issue.

Türkiye's pipeline operator BOTAS said there were no damages on main pipelines.

0724 GMT - Egypt sends condolences to Türkiye, Syria over deadly earthquake



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has offered its sincere condolences and solidarity with Türkiye and Syria on the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit both countries

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to provide help in the face of the terrible earthquake catastrophe.

0729 GMT - Death toll in Türkiye jumps to 284 and 2,323 injured: Turkish Vice President

At least 284 people have been killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

A total of 1,710 buildings were collapsed after the earthquake, Oktay said at a news conference.

"Our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has been following and managing the event since the moment of the earthquake," Oktay said.

He added that Hatay Airport is currently closed to flights, saying they have also closed Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep to civil flights.

0709 GMT - Israeli president offers condolences over losses in Türkiye earthquake

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has offered condolences over the loss of lives and infrastructures in the earthquake and asserted that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

“On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night's earthquake,” Herzog tweeted. “My condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods.”

A woman was pulled alive from the rubble of a house that was destroyed by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye’s southern provinces during the early hours of February 6. pic.twitter.com/tbvL5on4eV — TRT World (@trtworld) February 6, 2023

0657 GMT - TRNC voices sorrow over deadly earthquake

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has sent condolences to Türkiye after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern and southeastern provinces of the country.

"On behalf of myself and my people, I convey my best wishes to the motherland Türkiye. Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great," President Ersin Tatar said on Twitter.

0651 GMT - Azerbaijan voices solidarity, due to send search and rescue team to Türkiye

Azerbaijan is due to send a search and rescue team of 370 people to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

President Ilham Aliyev said in a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Azerbaijan is "deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras, and felt in many parts of brotherly Türkiye."

An injured child was rescued alive from rubble in Adana after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks hit southern Türkiye on February 6, killing at least 76 people and injuring 440 others. pic.twitter.com/mrlgcQOKPG — TRT World (@trtworld) February 6, 2023

0627 GMT - Ukraine ready to provide help to 'friendly' Türkiye

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake.

"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance."

0613 GMT - Italy downgrades tsunami warning after earthquake

Italian authorities have downgraded a tsunami warning for southern Italy that had been raised after a major earthquake struck central Türkiye and northwest Syria.

0520 GMT - US is ready to provide 'any and all assistance'

“The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Türkiye and Syria,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," he said, adding that President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to “assess US response options to help those most affected.”

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the government of Türkiye,” Sullivan said.

Disaster management agency AFAD on aftershocks after Kahramanmaras earthquake:



- Aftershocks felt in at least 9 provinces

- 3 x magnitude 6+

- 14 x magnitude 5+

- 34 x magnitude 4+

- In total, 66 aftershocks occurred pic.twitter.com/E4k47XQqO2 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0550 GMT - More than 110 dead in Syria in updated toll: ministry

More than 110 people have been killed in the earthquake, according to state media citing the health ministry.

"516 injuries and 111 deaths recorded in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, a local hospital told AFP news agency at least eight were killed in the northern areas — bringing the country's total to at least 119 dead.

0447 GMT - Turkish interior minister says all rescue teams mobilised

The initial quake was centred in Kahramanmaras province's Pazarcik district and affected provinces Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis, according to Türkiye's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu.

"A 7.4 magnitude is seriously destructive," Soylu told reporters.

"At the moment, all our governors are at the head of their duties. Gendarmerie, police, Turkish Armed Forces, disaster and emergency teams, Turkish Red Crescent and search and rescue teams from all over the country are being dispatched to the region," he said.

#BREAKING: Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Türkiye – AFAD pic.twitter.com/dBNKmnRhbW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0216 GMT - 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

The initial quake was followed by two powerful aftershocks measured at magnitude 6.4 and 6.5 that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

