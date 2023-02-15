Fast News

The confirmed deaths in Türkiye from last week's disaster has already surpassed toll recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that more than 35,000 people have died in Türkiye as a result of last week’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake and the powerful aftershocks, making it the deadliest such disaster since the founding of the republic 100 years ago.

The 35,418 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday has already surpassed those recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 that killed around 33,000 people.

Erdogan said 105,505 were injured as a result of the February 6 quake centred around Kahramanmaras and its aftershocks.

He has also called for the enforcement of "stricter construction rules", amid reports that violations of regulations led to the collapse of many buildings in the earthquake-hit region.

In neighbouring Syria, the number of deaths reached 5,814, according to the latest figures from the UN and the Syrian regime's Syrian Arab News Agency, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232.

Following are the latest updates:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

0449 GMT — Poland to send new batch of aid supplies to Türkiye

Poland will send a new batch of aid supplies to quake-stricken Türkiye, Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkish Ambassador Cengiz Kamil Fırat told Anadolu that Poland had dispatched a rescue team as well as a field hospital with medical equipment, doctors and nurses to Türkiye.

"The rescue team served in the province of Adiyaman and rescued 12 of our citizens. We are truly grateful to them. All of the Polish teams will return tomorrow, and we would like to welcome them with banners and flags. We want to thank you," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies